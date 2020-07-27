Obituary: Richard Aguzzi

PROSPECT — Richard “Dickie” Aguzzi, 79, of Prospect, formerly of Branford, passed away at home on Monday, July 6, 2020. He was the loving husband of Diane (DeMezzo-Wahl) Aguzzi.

He was born on Nov. 9, 1940, in Branford, son of the late Alfred and Estelle (Severino) Aguzzi. Prior to his retirement, Dickie was a teacher at David Wooster Jr. High School in Stratford for over 34 years.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his stepchildren: two daughters, Sandra Tomboly and husband, John, of Meriden and Jacqueline Wahl and fiancé, Edward Hughes, of Naugatuck; and a son, Matthew Wahl, and wife, Maritza, of Prospect; six grandchildren, Matthew, Johnny, Michael, Mariah, Payton and Aiden. He also leaves a brother, Robert “Tomo” Aguzzi and wife, Terri, of Port Orange, Fla.; along with several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a brother, Alfred “Allie” Aguzzi.

Calling hours will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at the Prospect Memorial Funeral Home, 72 Waterbury Road, Prospect. The funeral and burial are private and at the convenience of the family.