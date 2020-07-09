Obituary: Richard Haines Roberts

PROSPECT — Richard “Rich” Haines Roberts of Prospect passed peacefully at home surrounded by family on July 6, 2020. He was the loving husband of Anna K. Roberts for over 51 years.

He was born on Dec. 11, 1942, in Milford, son of the late George and Anna M. (Curtin) Roberts. Rich graduated from Stratford High School in 1960. He enlisted in the Army where he was a member of the Green Berets and Airborne Divisions serving two tours of duty in Vietnam, he then joined the Army reserves. He worked as a mechanic and service manager at Milton Weiss in Bridgeport before purchasing Sak Appraisals in Stratford. He retired as an independent insurance adjuster in 2011.

He enjoyed collecting New Haven RR model trains, fishing, hunting, and spending time with his grandsons. He volunteered for Prospect Pop Warner and then Southern Connecticut Pop Warner for over 25 years. He was a member and treasurer of the Derby Sportmans Club.

Besides his wife, Anna, Rich is survived by a daughter, Christina Velazquez and husband, Jose, of Wolcott; two sons, Sean and Richard Roberts, both of Prospect; a sister, Shirley Drab of Stratford; three grandsons, Cole, Chase and Xavier; and two step-grandsons, Nathan and Jesse; along with several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a grandson, Rhys Velazquez; two sisters, Mildred McFadden and Marie Pecco; and three brothers, Walter Roberts, George Roberts and Fred Shannon.

The funeral will be at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020, at the Prospect Memorial Funeral Home, 72 Waterbury Road, Prospect with full military honors to follow. Calling hours will be from 5 p.m. until the time of the service. All government, CDC and church guidelines are to be adhered to. Everyone is required to wear a mask. Burial is private and at the convenience of the family.

