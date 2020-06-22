Obituary: Ricky Ray Echevarria

NAUGATUCK — Ricky Ray Echevarria, 52, the husband of Heather Angelicola-Echevarria for 13 years, died June 17, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital with loving family by his side.

Ricky was born on Feb. 14, 1968, in Derby, a son of Dulcidio Echevarria and Mamie Helt Echevarria. Ricky was raised in Naugatuck, where he graduated from Naugatuck High School and was an active member of St. Michael’s Episcopal Church. For the past 19 years, Ricky worked in IT for Pomeroy. Ricky loved to fish, play bingo and watch NASCAR. He especially loved to hang out with family.

In addition to his wife, Heather of Naugatuck, Ricky is survived by his daughter, Airika Echevarria of Naugatuck; his father, Dulcidio Echevarria and his wife, Barbara Echevarria, of Oxford; his mother, Mamie Helt Echevarria of Naugatuck; his brother and sister-in-law, Chico and Tracy Echevarria of Naugatuck; his sister, Wendy Sue Echevarria-Kozlowski of Naugatuck; his sister, Carolyn Echevarria of Fairhaven, Vt.; his brother, Jesse Echevarria of Waterbury; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 210 Church St., Naugatuck. Everyone attending Ricky’s memorial service will be required to wear a facial covering and to adhere to social distance policies. There are no calling hours, and arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Ricky’s memory, donations can be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 3000 Whitney Ave. #121, Hamden, CT 06518 or at www.kidney.org/donation.

