Obituary: Robert Donald Bergeron

Robert Donald Bergeron, 81, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, in Seymour, after a hard-fought battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Bob was born on Oct. 4, 1938, in Waterbury, to the late Simone and Albert Bergeron, both of Waterbury.

After attending Croft High School in Waterbury, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Army and after completing basic training in Ft. Benning, Ga., proudly served as a private first class in the Army and the reserves from 1957 to 1963, at which time he was honorably discharged.

Following his service to our country, Bob owned and operated a franchise route for Arnold Bread, serving the greater Waterbury area for more than 46 years. Following his retirement from Arnold Bread, he worked for Pepperidge Farms and for Lou Perugini, who owned a Little Debbie route. Bob loved spending time with his family and especially enjoyed family gatherings. He also enjoyed bowling, fishing, roller skating, riding in golf carts in New Hampshire and listening to music.

Bob is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Joanne and John Lewis of Beacon Falls; his daughter, Denise Kolodziej of Naugatuck; the mother of his daughters, Margaret Bergeron of Prospect; Judith Bergeron and her three sons of Watertown; grandchildren, Joseph Bergeron, Jessica and Tyler Stephens, Taylor Kolodziej, Connor Zawacki and Haylee Kilfeather; great-grandchildren, Aaden Kolodziej and Jaxson Kolodziej; brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Carol Bergeron of Palm Coast, Fla. He was predeceased by his brother, Clarence Bergeron.

A special thank you to Shady Knoll for your wonderful care of Bob over the past three years.

A celebration of Bob’s life is being planned for later in 2020.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob’s memory may be made to Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org).