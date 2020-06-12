Obituary: Robert P. Scholl

Robert P. Scholl, the man who always said “super duper!” when asked how he was, died in Middlebury on the May 28, 2020.

Bob was 88 years old and is survived by his adored wife of 44 years, Carolyn Barton Scholl; his brother, Donald B. Scholl (Margaret) of Westchester, Pa.; four admired children, Jennifer Scholl Swanson (Dick) of Westford, Mass., Jeffrey B. Scholl (Deborah) of Stratford, Gregory H. Scholl (Kelly) of Clearwater, Fla., and Anthony T. Scholl (Donna) of Royal Palm Beach, Fla.; four beautiful granddaughters, Winry, Jessica, Emily and Sara; and one special-needs cat, Sophie Scholl of Middlebury, (and yes, he wrote this obituary). He is also remembered by a niece, three nephews and countless friends across the globe.

Born in Englewood, N.J., he grew up in Tenafly and moved to Connecticut in 1947, where he lived the rest of his life in New Canaan, Wilton, Bridgeport, Fairfield, Greens Farms, Westport (40 years) and Middlebury. He was a graduate of Vermont Academy, the University of Bridgeport (Cum Laude), and Yale Law School. An army sergeant, he served six months in Korea during the “police action” and eight months in civil affairs work rebuilding Korean schools after the cease fire.

Bob practiced law for over 55 years in the Westport area, representing individual clients and organizations, some for more than 50 years, including the Greens Farms Association and the Southwestern Regional Planning Agency. His civic service included stints as chairman of the Westport Planning and Zoning Commission, the Westport Board of Education, the Southwestern Regional Planning Agency, and the Westport Historic District Commission. In a 43-year career as a Rotarian, he endowed four Paul Harris Fellowships and chaired two clubs, and had 35 years of perfect attendance at meetings in Westport and Middlebury/Southbury/Woodbury. He spent a year as director of development at Greens Farms Academy and legally organized the HIV respite care organization “Bread and Roses” for its founders, representing it for its entire duration. Perhaps his favorite memento was the brass fire axe presented to him by the Westport Volunteer Fire Department as the longest serving member of over 50 years. Bob was a member of Engine Two, Engine Five, Engine Six, and Headquarters Company.

If you wish to make a gift in his honor, please send it to the Bailey-Mathews National Sea Shell Museum, 1075 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel, FL 33957.

His ashes will be scattered on his favorite sea-shelling beach on the island of Aruba, where he and Carolyn winter vacationed for 37 years.