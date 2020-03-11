Obituary: Rose V. Kukel

SOUTHBURY — Rose V. Kukel, 103, of Southbury, beloved wife of the late Michael Kukel, died peacefully on March 10, 2020, at the Lutheran Home of Southbury. Born in Ansonia on March 3, 2017, she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Phyllis Kolalski Szatkowski.

Mrs. Kukel was raised in Ansonia and resided in Beacon Falls for over 50 years. She was employed at Uniroyal as an inspector for 15 years, and then worked in the cafeteria of Emmett O’Brien Technical High School for 10 years, until the time of her retirement in 1982. Mrs. Kukel was a devout member of St. Michael Church of Beacon Falls and will be long remembered for her amazing pies she baked, thus making the all holidays ever so special.

She is survived by a devoted son, Michael P. (Kathleen) Kukel of Southbury; a sister, Natalie Fuller of Ansonia; cherished grandchildren, Michael (Denielle) Kukel of New York and Jennifer Kukel of Southbury; great-granddaughters, Oliva and Sophia Kukel; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by sisters, Connie Gondola and Phyllis Wojciechowski; and brother, Victor Szatkowski.

Funeral services will take place on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 10 a.m. in the Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Ave., Ansonia. Interment will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Ansonia. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m., prior to the service.

Online condolences may be made at www.wakeleememorial.com.