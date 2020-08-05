Obituary: Rosemary J. (Nolan) Ouellette

NAUGATUCK — Rosemary J. “Rose” (Nolan) Ouellette, 66, went home to the Lord to enter eternal life on Aug. 4, 2020, after a brief illness.

Born July 15, 1954, to the late Michael and Mary Elizabeth “Betty” (O’Gorman) Nolan, Rose was a graduate of Naugatuck High School and Mattatuck Community College. She worked several years at various retail stores and was employed at Donham Craft in Naugatuck for over 23 years.

She enjoyed the holidays, especially Christmas, her time lived in Canada, summers spent in East Lyme, her flower gardens and traveling. Rose loved all God’s creatures, especially cats. She made homes for many strays and handicapped cats, where they lived long happy lives. They will be waiting for her at Rainbow Bridge.

Survivors include her sister, Brenda Nolan and her companion of many years, Jean-claude Laliberte, both of Naugatuck; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, Rose was predeceased by her husband, Jean Yves Ouellette.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, Aug. 8, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 318 Church St., Naugatuck. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Platt Road, Watertown. A calling hour will be Saturday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck. Those attending are reminded to please wear facial coverings and to adhere to social distancing requirements.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Rose’s memory, donations are requested to Animals for Life, 195 Rubber Ave., Naugatuck, CT 06770.

