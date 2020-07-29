Obituary: Sadie Calhoun

PROSPECT — Sadie Calhoun, 86, the widow of Jerry Calhoun, died peacefully on July 29, 2020, at Glendale Center in Naugatuck.

Sadie was born on July 25, 1934, in Fayetteville, N.C., a daughter of the late Roby and Emily Mae (Trawick) Williams, and had lived in Prospect for the past five years.

Sadie is survived by her son, Larry Calhoun and his wife, Karen Calhoun; her daughter, Emily Garris of Sanford N.C.; her eight grandchildren; her 10 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Letty Rek of Prospect and June Melvin and her husband, Benjamin Melvin; and several nieces and nephews.

Sadie’s family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Glendale Center for the compassionate care that they provided. The family would also like to thank Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home for their compassionate care in making this transition peaceful for the family.

Services will be private, and there are no calling hours. Burial will be in Northwood Cemetery, Southport, N.C., at the convenience of Sadie’s family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

To leave an online condolence, visit www.buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.