Obituary: Sheila Ann Vincent

NAUGATUCK — Sheila Ann Vincent, 57, of Naugatuck, died peacefully on July 27, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Waterbury, with her family by her side. Born in New Haven on July 13, 1963, she was the daughter of Arthur L. and Anna Marie Nuzzolillo Vincent of Naugatuck.

Ms. Vincent was a longtime resident of New Haven before moving to Naugatuck a year ago. She was a five-time survivor of lung cancer and was an active participant and fund raiser for the Relay For Life. Sheila enjoyed using social media and games, especially Farmville, and was known for her quick wit, sarcastic humor and jovial personality. Every Christmas and Thanksgiving, Ms. Vincent baked countless pies through the years and delivered them to homeless shelters.

She will be long remembered for her special love and devotion for her family, always placing the needs of others before her own.

She is survived by her devoted children, Christopher (Natalie Beecher) S. Vincent of Beacon Falls and Jasmine and Jennifer Kundert of Naugatuck; a sister, Kimberly (Jim) Foschini-Yahraus; a brother, Paul (Mimi) Vincent Sr.; a brother-in-law, Marshall Foschini; a sister-in-law, Cindy Vincent, all of Arizona; and cherished grandchildren, Abigail, Sophia and Ryan Beecher of Beacon Falls; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Ms. Vincent was predeceased by her beloved companion, Patrick J. Kundert; and a brother, Edward Vincent Sr.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. The Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Ave., Ansonia, is in care of arrangements.

