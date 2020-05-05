Obituary: Shirley (Mullenite) Weymer

OXFORD — Shirley (Mullenite) Weymer, 85, widow of Ernest Weymer, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Waterbury Hospital due to complications of COVID-19.

Shirley was born in Middlebury on Aug. 15, 1934, daughter of the late John and Anna (Chicky) Mullenite. She was a longtime Oxford resident and retired from Bank of Boston. Shirley was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Oxford and was a member and officer of the

Ladies Auxiliary of Oxford Center Fire Department. She was a phenomenal cook and catered many events and she thoroughly enjoyed gardening and being outdoors.

She leaves her son, Brian Weymer and his wife, Kelly; her daughter, Lynne Weymer, all of Oxford; her nieces, Susan Butler, Lauri Cretella, Shirley Mayo, Kathy Sundstrom; and nephew, Henry Mullenite. Shirley was predeceased by a brother, John Mullenite; and her longtime friend and companion, John Holloway.

A private gathering will be held at the Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 North Main St., Naugatuck on Friday, May 8, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in

Middlebury Cemetery at 1 p.m. and is open to those wishing to pay their respects.

