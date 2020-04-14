Obituary: Stanislaw B. Kacprzynski

WATERTOWN — Stanislaw B. Kacprzynski, 81, husband of Anna (Scarzynski) Kacprzynski, passes away peacefully on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Apple Rehabilitation of Watertown.

Born in Poland on Jan. 1, 1939, he was son of the late Pawel and Czeslawa (Polowski) Kacprzynski. He lived in Watertown for 41 years with his family and retired from Commercial Sewing in Torrington after many years of service.

Stanley enjoyed fishing, gardening and was a talented musician. He was a parishioner of St. Hedwig Church.

Besides his loving wife, Anna, of 50 years, he leaves his son, Peter Kacprzynski of Watertown; his beloved granddaughter, Kayla Kacprzynski; his sister, Modesta Ulatowski and family of Poland; his godchildren, Paul Remiszewski, Angelique Zaremba and Tania Andrukiewicz; his nephews, Paul and Maryann Remiszewski and family, Tadeusz and Halina Remiszewski and family, and niece Bogustawa and Adam Gumoski and family; and many other relatives.

A private family gathering will be held, and burial will be in St. James Cemetery. The Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 North Main St., Naugatuck, is assisting the family with arrangements.

