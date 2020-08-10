Obituary: Stephen James Caciopoli

NEWTOWN — Stephen James Caciopoli, aka “Steve-O,” 33, passed away, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in a heartbreaking accident.

Stephen was born July 10, 1987. He leaves behind his father, Dominic James Caciopoli Jr.; stepmom, Barbara Caciopoli; daughter, Gabriella Caciopoli; mother, Michaela Getlein; sister, Kristi Ortiz and her two children; grandmother, Marie St. John; beloved aunt Danielle Caciopoli and her four children; predeceased by beloved uncle, Clayton. His best friends and “brothers,” Nick, Beef, Keith, Johnny, Tyler, Ryan, Danny and Pete. He also leaves behind several aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.

Stephen was a union laborer; certified in OSHA and a licensed pipefitting journeyman for the State of Connecticut. His first love was being a dad. His dedication and love for Gabby was his first priority. He loved riding anything with an engine, fishing with his grandmother and friends. He loved boating, camping/bonfires and collecting cars. He owned more cars than most people own in a lifetime. The DMV actually sent a letter to Stephen asking him if he was registering the 26 vehicles he owned for immigrants. His dedication, loyalty and love to his friends was unparalleled.

Stephen was the life of the party, always bringing laughter. He was always the first person to offer help to anyone for any reason. Truly a loving, hardworking, dedicated father to his beloved daughter, Gabriella. An example of Stephen’s giving and loving selfless acts – Trees had fallen across the Merritt Parkway during Hurricane Isaias and he got out of his vehicle and cleared them without fear, hesitation, compensation or a second thought.

All services for Stephen will be private and held at the convenience of the family. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck, 201 Meadow St., is assisting the family with the arrangements.

To view these arrangements online, share a condolence or an online photo, visit www.fordfh.com.