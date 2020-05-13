Obituary: Thomas L. Hart

NAUGATUCK — Thomas L. Hart, 77, husband of Darlene (Hopper) Hart for over 47 years, died peacefully on May 5, 2020, at Maefair Health Care Center in Trumbull.

Thomas was born on Jan. 26, 1943, in Franklin, Pa., a son of the late Harold and Velma (Carson) Hart, and he was a retired employee of Colt Firearms in Hartford.

In addition to his wife, Darlene, Thomas is survived by his brother, Willard Hart and his wife, Diane; his grandchildren, Amy, Heather, Katie, Brian, Brandon and Steven; his great-grandchildren; Gabriella Morgan, Briana Schafer, Cyndalee Hill, Westley Hudson, Remington Hudson; his great-great-granddaughter, Jessica Gomez; his sister-in-law, Patricia Tellier; his close friend of 45 years, Kathy Fitzgibbon; his stepdaughters, Marlene Hill and Claudia; and several nieces and nephews. Thomas was predeceased by his son, Todd Hart.

Services will be announced at a later date, and arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111.

