Obituary: W. Barry Stiber

NAUGATUCK — W. Barry Stiber, 77, passed away unexpectedly on March 15, 2020. He was born Dec. 17, 1942, in Waterbury, the son of the late Chester and Elizabeth (Wendle) Stiber.

Mr. Stiber was a longtime Naugatuck resident. He was a science teacher at Naugatuck High School, retiring in 2004 after over 30 years of teaching. Shortly after his retirement he took great pride in being a grandfather to Maggie and JT. He was their biggest cheerleader at sporting events and he enjoyed teaching them everything from playing chess to making chemical experiments while cooking. In addition to caring for his grandchildren, Mr. Stiber spent countless hours volunteering at the Naugatuck food bank. In his free time, he cheered for UConn women’s basketball, enjoyed watching plays at The Bushnell and traveled around the world on over 80 cruises.

Barry is survived by his daughter, Christina Dwire and her husband, Greg, of Vernon, and their children, Maggie and JT. Barry is also survived by his daughter, Cyndi Stiber and her husband, Rob Pollock, of Wash.; and his brother, Wendle Stiber of Waterbury. He was the longtime companion of Gale Fandacone of Newington. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 35 years, Nancy (Avallone) Stiber; his sons, Kevin M. DelGobbo and Jeffrey M. DelGobbo; and his brother, Chester N. Stiber.

Mr. Stiber’s final wish, as a dedicated science teacher, was to be donated to science at The Yale School of Medicine.

There will be no services or calling hours as Mr. Stiber felt the best way to show love for one another was to tell them each and every day. He never took an opportunity for granted to show his love and appreciation for those around him. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck is assisting with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Naugatuck Ecumenical Food Bank, P.O. Box 796, Naugatuck, CT 06770.

