Obituary: Wendy Ann Drown

NAUGATUCK — Wendy Ann Drown, 56, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Griffin Hospital. She was the wife of David A. Drown.

Wendy was born April 28, 1963, the daughter of Kenneth and Moria (Kinne) Teach. She was a longtime Naugatuck resident where she graduated from Naugatuck High School, Class of 1981. She continued her education by obtaining her real estate license at Naugatuck Valley Community College. She was the past president of the Prospect/Naugatuck Pop Warner Football League. Wendy was a member of the Polish American Club in addition to the Naugatuck Eagles Club.

Besides her husband, David, of 36 years and her parents, Wendy is survived by her daughters, Amie Raccio and Ashley Drown, both of Naugatuck; her brother, Kenneth Teach Jr. and his wife, Jackie, of Naugatuck; her sister, Heidi Capaldo and her husband, Joe, of Fort Myers, Fla.; her grandchildren, Kaylie, Audrey, Riley and Bella; as well as her nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Waterbury, 496 Chase Ave. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Seymour Pink, P.O. Box 333, Seymour, CT 06483 or to Special Olympics, 2666 State St. #1, Hamden, CT 06517.

