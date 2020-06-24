Obituary: William Hubbell

NAUGATUCK — William “Bill” Hubbell passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the home of his niece, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Bill loved helping many of his family and friends whenever he could, from making a delicious family meal to giving them all beautiful furnishings from his previous homes. Even opening up his home for family members to live or visit. Bill was a kind and generous man who loved vacations in Cape Cod and showing his many family and friends a good time. Bill loved his homes and the many dogs that he had through the years. Bill’s passion was buying and selling homes. He wasn’t a home flipper per say, but he could take an ordinary home and make it beautiful with his flair for design and renovation. Family and even realtors would say that he “Hubbellized” the home. Upon his retirement, he moved down to the Cape Coral area of Florida where he continued to “Hubbellize” many homes and touched the lives of many friends that he met in the area where they all loved him.

William was born on Oct. 3, 1954, in Waterbury, son of the late Burton R. and Constance Taylor Hubbell. He graduated from Naugatuck Valley Community College in 1977 as a registered nurse and he worked for over 30 years a psychiatric nurse for the State of Connecticut, CVH before retiring 10 years ago.

Bill is survived by his brother, James Hubbell of Maine; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his sister, Patricia Taylor Jensen; and his brother, Burton “Joe” Hubbell.

Calling hours will be Saturday, June 27, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck. Everyone attending will be required to wear a facial covering and to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

To honor Bill’s memory, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, 1075 Chase Parkway, Waterbury, CT 06708, or to any local Humane Society.

