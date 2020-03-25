Police blotter

Naugatuck police recently filed the following charges:

Samantha D. Gomez, 33, of 158 Frost Road, Waterbury, was charged March 6 with second-degree failure to appear.

Police reported on March 6 the accused was arrested on an active failure to appear (PRAWN) arrest warrant. The accused was released on a $5,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on March 18.

Daymein Jason Norris, 20, of 30 Horton Hill Road Apt. 9J, Naugatuck, was charged March 6 with second-degree failure to appear.

Police reported on March 6 the accused was arrested on an active failure to appear (PRAWN) arrest warrant. The accused was released on a $150 cash bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on March 18.

Amanda Lynn Ceccarelli, 40, of 45 High St. Unit 2, Naugatuck, was charged March 7 with disorderly conduct and second-degree criminal mischief.

Police reported on March 7 at approximately 10:31 a.m. officers responded to a residence on a report of a domestic dispute. Police reported it was discovered through the investigation that the accused became involved in an argument with the victim that escalated and became physical when, according to the victim, the accused slapped the victim in the face multiple times and broke a laptop computer. The accused was released on a $1,000 non-surety bond to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on March 9.

Anthony S. Martinoli, 18, of 76 2 Lantern Park Drive, Naugatuck, was charged March 7 with disorderly conduct.

Police reported on March 7 at approximately 3:29 p.m. officers responded to a residence on a report of a domestic dispute. Police reported it was discovered through the investigation that the accused became involved in an argument with the victim that escalated and became physical when, according to the victim, the accused spit on the victim. The accused was released on a $500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on March 9.

Josier F. Jeunes, 43, of 20 Tolles Square, Naugatuck, was charged March 8 with second-degree breach of peace and risk of injury to child.

Police reported on March 8 at approximately 7:44 p.m. officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute. Police reported it was discovered through the investigation that the accused became involved in an argument with the victim that escalated. Police reported the accused was using his vehicle aggressively to intimidate the victim while in the presence of his child. Police reported the accused also made several threats to one of the victims during the incident to incite a fight with the victim. The accused was released on $1,500 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on March 9.

Frank Dylan Staffy, 34, of 4 Woodland Park, Shelton, was charged March 9 with violation of protective order and interfering with an officer/resisting.

Police reported on March 9 at approximately 7:43 a.m. am officer initiated a motor vehicle investigation in the area of 443 North Main St. Through the officer’s investigation, police reported, the accused was found to be in violation of a standing protective order by being in the presence of the victim in the vehicle. Police reported the accused also interfered with the officer’s investigation by giving the wrong name to avoid the violation. The accused was held on a $10,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on March 9.

Ashanti Stephan Allen, 25, of 71 Wilcox Ave., Meriden, was charged March 11 with third-degree forgery, criminal attempt at third-degree larceny, third-degree identity theft and possession of controlled substance or more than half ounce of cannabis.

Police reported on March 11 the accused was arrested on an active arrest warrant. Police reported the warrant was from an incident where the accused forged documents using the victim’s identity for profit. Police reported the accused had in his possession a controlled substance that was found by officers prior to transport to the station for processing. The accused was released on surety bonds to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on March 18.

William Jackeff Smith, 25, of 50 1 Coach Circle, Naugatuck, was charged March 12 with disorderly conduct and two counts of second-degree failure to appear.

Police reported on March 12 the accused was arrested on an active arrest warrant. Police reported the warrant was from a domestic incident where the accused was involved in an altercation with the victim on or about Jan. 8, 2020. Police reported the accused was also arrested on an active PRAWN arrest warrant. The accused was held on surety bonds to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on March 13.

Michael James Barnum, 36, of 20 Diamond St. Apt. 2R, Naugatuck, was charged March 12 with theft of plates/inserts.

Police reported on March 12 at approximately 8:12 p.m. an officer initiated a motor vehicle investigation at 527 North Main St. Through the officer’s investigation, police reported, the accused was found to be operating an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle with a suspended license. Police reported the accused vehicle also had stolen and misused registration plates on the vehicle. The accused was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on March 18.

Jenna C. Caetano, 26, of 38 Whiting Road, East Hartford, was charged March 12 with sixth-degree larceny and interfering with officer/resisting.

Police reported on March 12 the accused was arrested on an active arrest warrant. Police reported the warrant was from a larceny incident at the Walmart, 1100 New Haven Road, on Feb. 20, 2020. Police reported the accused also refused to cooperate and fled from officers. The accused was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on March 25.

Troop I reported the following charges recently filed in Beacon Falls and Prospect:

Michael S. Eavens, 61, of 10 Greenwood Drive, Prospect, was charged March 9 with disorderly conduct.

Kevin Baummer, 51, of 75 Plan Road, Prospect, was charged March 4 with illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.