Police blotter

Naugatuck police recently filed the following charges:

Deion D. Williams, 23, of 45 High St. Apt. 2Fl., Naugatuck, was charged March 23 with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of less than half ounce of cannabis.

Police reported on March 23 at approximately 11:28 a.m. officers were dispatched to the Elm Street area of Naugatuck on a report of a suspicious motor vehicle in the area. Through the officer’s investigation, police reported, the accused was found operating the vehicle in the area. Police reported the accused was found in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police reported the accused was also operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and improper registration. The accused was released on promise to appear and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on April 9.

Eric Hanson, 30, of 704 Maple Hill Road, Naugatuck, was charged March 24 with illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence-second offense.

Police reported on March 24 at approximately 2:55 a.m. officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident in the area of New Haven Road by Hazel Avenue. Through the officers’ investigation, police reported, the accused was found to be operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The accused was released on $500 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on April 16.

Derek Ljongquist, 36, of 15 New St., Naugatuck, was charged March 24 with disorderly conduct.

Police reported on March 24 at approximately 1:04 p.m. officers responded to a residence on a report of a domestic dispute. Police reported it was discovered through the investigation that the accused became involved in an argument with the victim that escalated and became physical when, according to the victim, the accused threw a box at the victim. The accused was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on March 25.

Alexis Savage, 22, of 47-5 Armand Drive, Waterbury, was charged March 24 with second-degree identity theft, illegal use of payment card and fourth-degree larceny.

Police reported on March 24 the accused was arrested on an active arrest warrant. Police reported the warrant was from multiple incidents where the accused used the victim’s name and money card to acquire accounts for apps on Google. The accused was released on a $25,000 non-surety bond to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on April 8.

Jorge Luis Morales, 32, of 110 Dexter Ave., Meriden, was charged March 25 with conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny, second-degree breach of peace and sixth-degree larceny.

Police reported on March 25 at approximately 5:17 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Sunoco, 1059 New Haven Road, for multiple individuals who were shoplifting. While in the gas station, police reported, the accused was confronted by a patron who observed him shoplifting. Police reported the accused threatened to fight the patron before leaving the gas station without further incident. Officers located the individuals walking nearby with approximately $50 worth of shoplifted cigars on their person, police reported. The accused was released on a promise to appear and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on May 20.

Guy T. Labbe, 24, of 72 Cherry St. Apt. 1Fl., Naugatuck, was charged March 25 with conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny and sixth-degree larceny.

Police reported on March 25 at approximately 5:17 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Sunoco, 1059 New Haven Road, for multiple individuals who shoplifted and left the gas station. Police reported officers located the individuals walking nearby with approximately $50 worth of shoplifted cigars on their person. The accused was released on a promise to appear and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on May 20.

Daniel Velazquez, 27, 98 Longhill Ave., Shelton, was charged March 26 with second-degree failure to appear.

Police reported on March 26 at 10:30 p.m. while conducting a separate investigation at CVS on Bridge Street, officers determined the accused had a PRAWN warrant for second-degree failure to appear. The accused was held on a court-set $2,500 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on March 27.

Zackary Thomas Fogarty, 19, of 15 Highland Circle, Naugatuck, was charged March 28 with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Police reported on March 28 the accused was arrested on an active arrest warrant. Police reported the warrant was from an incident where the accused was involved in a domestic incident with the victim. Police reported the accused assaulted the victim by kicking the victim multiple times along with spitting on the victim. The accused was released on a $500 non-surety bond to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on March 30.

Troop I reported the following charges recently filed in Beacon Falls and Prospect:

Michael Hickey, 46, of 343 Rimmon Hill Road Apt. B, Beacon Falls, was charged March 25 with disorderly conduct and second-degree threatening.

Alexander Ronald Stewart, 34, of 184 Boston Post Road 3, West Haven, was charged March 26 with possession of controlled substance or more than half ounce of cannabis.