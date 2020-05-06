Police blotter

Naugatuck police recently filed the following charges:

John Alvarado, 37, of 156 Halley Ave., Fairfield, was charged April 20 with second-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Police reported on April 20 the accused was arrested on an active arrest warrant. The accused was released on a $2,500 surety bond to appear in Waterbury Superior

Court on April 22.

Jacob Allen Palmer, 25, of 50 Marlson Road, Meriden, was charged April 21 with engaging police in pursuit, reckless driving, improper use-marker/license/registration, illegal operation of motor vehicle without minimum insurance, operating unregistered motor vehicle, illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension, failure to display plates/inserts and second-degree reckless endangerment.

Police reported on April 21 the accused was arrested on an active arrest warrant. Police reported the warrant was from an incident where the accused engaged officers in pursuit on or about Jan, 20, 2020 in the area of Route 8 north by exit 25. Police reported the accused was operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, an invalid marker plate, no valid insurance, and while recklessly putting lives in danger due to reckless driving. The accused was released on a promise to appear and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on June 10.

Angela Stone, 31, of 27 Scott St., Hamden, was charged April 22 with illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and possession of controlled substance or more than half ounce of cannabis.

Police reported on April 22 at approximately 2:52 p.m. an officer initiated a motor vehicle investigation in the parking area of Rich’s Car Works at 27 South Main St. Police reported the caller stated the accused was found in the vehicle passed out behind the wheel after a tire blew out coming off of the highway. Through the officer’s investigation, police reported, the accused was found to be operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs while in possession of a controlled substance believed to be cocaine. The accused was released on a $1,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on June 10.

Jose Giovanni Rivera, 25, of 166 Carlisle St., New Haven, was charged April 23 with disorderly conduct and interfering with an emergency call.

Police reported on April 23 at approximately 11:35 a.m. officers responded to a residence on a report of a domestic dispute. Police reported it was discovered through the investigation that the accused became involved in an argument with the victim that escalated and became physical when, according to the victim, the accused shook the victim several times in front of young juveniles that were present. Police reported the victim then tried to call 911 and the accused snatched the phone away to prevent the call. The accused was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on April 24.

Richard Campbell, 34, of 281 Davenport Road, New Haven, was charged April 23 with failure to respond to infraction.

Police reported on April 23 the accused was arrested on an active failure to respond to an infraction arrest warrant. The accused was released on a $75 cash bond and scheduled to appear in New Britain Superior Court on June 17.

Jennifer R. Marfyak, 41, of 44 North Main St., Beacon Falls, was charged April 23 with sixth-degree larceny.

No remarks were included with reports released by police.

Nicole Rosalie Queiros, 23, of 87 Coen St. Apt. 2FL., Naugatuck, was charged April 23 with disorderly conduct and possession of controlled substance.

Police reported on April 23 at approximately 7:12 p.m. officers responded to a residence on a report of a domestic dispute. Police reported it was discovered through the investigation that the accused became involved in an argument over the accused’s drug use. Police reported the victim stated the argument escalated and became physical when, according to the victim, the accused threw a cup of coffee and a bottle of Lysol at the victim. Police reported the accused was also in possession of a controlled substance at the time of the arrest. The accused was released on promise to appear and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on April 24.

Michael D. Derrico, 33, of 605 Woodin St., Hamden, was charged April 23 with sixth-degree larceny.

Police reported on April 23 officers were dispatched to Walmart, 1100 New Haven Road, on a report of a shoplifting from the store. Police reported loss prevention advised that they observed the accused illegally conceal and not scan $353.81 worth of merchandise and exit the store without paying for items. The accused was released on promise to appear and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on June 10.