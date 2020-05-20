Police blotter

Naugatuck police recently filed the following charges:

Chelsea Decarlo, 33, of 175 Henry Ave. Apt. 21, Stratford, was charged May 6 with second-degree violating conditions of release, violation of protective order and violation of restraining order.

Police reported on May 6 the accused was arrested on an active arrest warrant. Police reported the warrant was due to the accused’s ongoing harassment of the victim. Police reported the accused violated a standing protective, restraining order, and conditions of release. The accused was held on a $100,000 surety bond to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on May 8.

Patricia A. Parenti, 52, of 5 Ridge Road Apt. 6, Naugatuck, was charged May 6 with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Police reported on May 6 at approximately 3:27 p.m. officers responded to a residence on a report of a domestic dispute. Police reported it was discovered through the investigation that the accused was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. Police reported the accused became involved in an argument with the victim that escalated and became physical when, according to the victim, the accused attacked the victim with a screwdriver causing a minor injury. The accused was released on $500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on May 8.

David Louis Roberts, 43, of 35 E. Waterbury Road, Naugatuck, was charged May 6 with violation of protective order and disorderly conduct.

Police reported on May 6 at approximately 5:36 p.m. officers responded to a residence on a report of a domestic dispute. Police reported it was discovered through the investigation that the accused became involved in an argument with the victim that escalated to the point of the victim feeling threatened while being verbally abused. Police reported there is a standing protective order in place that was also violated. Police reported the accused was highly intoxicated at the time of the incident. The accused was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on May 8.

Gino Stenelli, 46, of 151 School St., Naugatuck, was charged May 7 with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Police reported on May 7 at approximately 10:45 a.m. the accused was arrested on an active domestic arrest warrant. Police reported the warrant was from an incident where the accused was involved in a physical altercation with the victim where the accused punched the victim multiple times causing bruising. The accused was released on a $5,000 surety bond to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on May 8.

Daniel James Halligan, 39, of 18 Lewis St., Naugatuck, was charged May 7 with possession of controlled substance or more than half ounce of cannabis, third-degree burglary and criminal attempt at sixth-degree larceny.

Police reported on May 7 at approximately 7:05 p.m. Naugatuck police responded to 56 Bridge St. in the area of New Moon Restaurant on a reported suspicious person going through a motor vehicle. Upon the officer’s arrival, police reported, they were met by the accused outside of the vehicle and he appeared to be under the influence. Police reported the accused was upset and stating he left items in the motor vehicle. Through the officer’s

Investigation, police reported, it was found that the accused was trying to break into and take items from the motor vehicle. Police reported the accused was also found in possession of a controlled substance. The accused was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on June 24.

Wayne David Bishop, 21, of 119 Homestead Ave., Naugatuck, was charged May 9 with possession of controlled substance or more than half ounce of cannabis.

Police reported on May 9 at approximately 3:46 p.m. an officer initiated a motor vehicle investigation in the area of American Pie, 500 South Main St. Through the officer’s investigation, police reported, the accused was found to be in possession of over 4 ounces of marijuana. The accused was released on a $500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on June 17.

Elidania Collado, 22, of 1903 North Main St. Apt. F, Waterbury, was charged May 9 with sixth-degree larceny.

Police reported on May 9 at approximately 4:28 p.m. officers were dispatched to Walmart, 1100 New Haven Road, on a report of a shoplifting from the store. Police reported loss prevention advised that they observed the accused illegally conceal $228.36 worth of merchandise and exit the store without paying for the items. The accused was released on promise to appear and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on June 17.

Bryan Gilchrist, 51, of 37 Park St. Unit F, Vernon, was charged May 10 with second-degree threatening and first-degree harassment.

Police reported on May 10 the accused was arrested on an active domestic arrest warrant. Police reported the warrant was issued due to the accused constantly harassing and threatening the victim on multiple occasions by text messages, email and phone calls. The accused was held on a $10,000 surety bond to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on May 11.

Troop I reported the following charges recently filed in Beacon Falls and Prospect:

Maxym M. Prybyla, 24, of 20 Waterside Plaza Apt. 26A, New York, N.Y., was charged May 3 with second-degree assault.