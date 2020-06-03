Police blotter

Naugatuck police recently filed the following charges:

David Louis Roberts, 43, of 35 East Waterbury Road, Naugatuck, was charged May 18 with violation of protective order.

Police reported on May 18 at approximately 7:13 p.m. officers responded to a residence on a report of a domestic dispute. Police reported it was discovered through the investigation that the accused became involved in an argument with the victim. Police reported there is a standing protective order in place that was violated. Police reported the accused was intoxicated at the time of the incident. The accused was held on $2,500 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on May 20.

Matthew J. Hanson, 31, of 26 Village St., Manchester, was charged May 19 with second-degree violation of conditions of release.

Police reported on May 19 at approximately 11:34 p.m. officers responded to an undisclosed location on a violation of a protective order complaint. Police reported it was discovered through the investigation that the accused was in violation of conditions of release by constantly texting the victim by cellphone. The accused was released on a $5,000 surety bond to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on May 20.

Emanuel Dejesus Pineda, 22, of 827 May St., Naugatuck, was charged May 19 with disorderly conduct.

Police reported on May 19 at approximately 4:13 p.m. officers responded to a residence on a report of a domestic dispute. Police reported it was discovered through the investigation that the accused became involved in an argument with the victims that escalated. The accused was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on May 20.

Jean Lukau Mabala-naka, 19, of 44 Galpin St., Naugatuck, was charged May 22 with second-degree assault, second-degree strangulation, first-degree unlawful restraint, second-degree reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

Police reported on May 22 at approximately 10:33 a.m. officers responded to an undisclosed location on a report of a domestic dispute. Police reported it was discovered through the investigation that the accused became involved in a verbal argument with the victim. Police reported the victim stated the argument escalated and became physical when, according to the victim, the accused punched the victim in the head, and all over her body. Police reported the victim stated the accused refused to let her leave. The accused was held on a $50,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on May 26.

Zdzislaw Mycek, 71, of 77 School St., Naugatuck, was charged May 22 with violation of protective order.

Police reported on May 22 at approximately 5:25 a.m. officers responded to an undisclosed residence on a violation of a protective order complaint. Police reported it was discovered through the investigation that the accused was in violation of a protective order by being at the residence of the protected person. The accused was released on a $15,000 surety bond to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on May 26.

Randall Robillard, 50, of 925 Oronoke Road Apt. 12D, Waterbury, was charged May 22 with illegal operation or motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and drinking while driving.

Police reported on May 22 at approximately 9:04 p.m. an officer initiated a motor vehicle investigation in the area of Cumberland Farms, 527 North Main St. Through the officer’s investigation, police reported, the accused was found to be operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs while also drinking while driving. The accused was released on a $500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on July 1.

Lawrence J. Allen, 30, of 77 Manners Ave., Naugatuck, was charged May 22 with disorderly conduct.

Police reported on May 22 at approximately 10:54 p.m. officers responded to a residence on a report of a domestic dispute. Police reported it was discovered through the investigation that the accused became involved in an argument with the victim that escalated and became physical when, according to the victim, the accused threw a frozen hamburger patty at the victim causing a minor injury. The accused was released on a promise to appear and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on May 26.

Racquel L. Wright, 31, of 35 Hoadley St., Naugatuck, was charged May 23 with disorderly conduct.

Police reported on May 23 at approximately 3:42 p.m. officers responded to a residence on a report of a domestic dispute. Police reported the accused became involved in an argument with the victim that escalated and became physical when, according to the victim, the accused threw a cellphone against the wall. According to the victim, police reported, the cellphone shattered and the pieces of the phone struck the victim. The accused was released on a $1,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on May 26.

Lynlee Longo, 32, of 138 Huntington St. Apt. 7, New London, was charged May 24 with third-degree identity theft, third-degree telephone fraud, criminal impersonation, third-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third-degree identity theft, conspiracy to commit third-degree telephone fraud, conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation and conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny.

Police reported on May 24 the accused was arrested on an active arrest warrant. Police said the warrant was from an incident where the accused used the victim’s name to acquire accounts for services. The accused was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on June 17.

Jacarri Pettway, 20, 176 Sylvan St., Bridgeport, was charged May 25 with first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, first-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny, second-degree criminal mischief, conspiracy to commit second-degree criminal mischief, home invasion and conspiracy to commit home invasion.

See story.

Nasir Omari Blow, 22, of 20 Hayes St., Bridgeport, was charged May 25 with first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, first-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny, second-degree criminal mischief, conspiracy to commit second-degree criminal mischief, home invasion, conspiracy to commit home invasion, carrying a pistol without a permit, carrying a dangerous weapon and criminal use of weapon.

See story.

Lina Vanepps, 51, of 28 Beacon Wood Court, Naugatuck, was charged May 25 with second-degree violation of conditions of release, disorderly conduct and second-degree failure to appear.

Police reported on May 25 at approximately 10:10 p.m. officers responded to a residence on a report of a domestic dispute. Police reported it was discovered through the investigation that the accused was intoxicated. Police reported the accused became involved in an argument with the victim that escalated and became physical when, according to the victim, the accused was yelling at and pushed the victim. Police reported the accused was arrested on an active failure to appear (PRAWN) arrest warrant. The accused was released on promise to appear and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on May 27.

Alida Jocelyn Maldonado, 24, of 297 North Hoadley St., Naugatuck, was charged May 26 with second-degree breach of peace and interfering with an officer/resisting.

Police reported on May 26 at approximately 4:24 a.m. officers responded to a residence on a report of a domestic dispute. Police reported it was discovered through the investigation that the accused became involved in an argument with the victim that escalated. Police reported the accused tried on two occasions to assault the victim in front of officers. The accused was released on Promise to Appear and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on May 27.

Aaron William Hills, 21, of 601 Gracey Ave., Meriden, was charged May 26 with disorderly conduct.

Police reported on May 26 at approximately 12:50 p.m. officers responded to a residence on a report of a domestic dispute. Police reported the accused became involved in an argument with the victim that escalated and became physical when, according to the victim, the accused grabbed the victim trying to get to the victim’s cellphone. The accused was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on May 27.