Police blotter

Naugatuck police recently filed the following charges:

Leomaris Perry, 37, of 153 Wisteria Drive, Naugatuck, was charged July 6 with first-degree stalking, violation of protective order and second-degree harassment.

Police reported on July 6 officers took a complaint from the victim in regards to constant harassment, stalking and violation of an ongoing protective order. The accused was held on a $10,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on July 6.

Carlos Angel Mauroza, 31, of 346 High St. 2nd Fl., Naugatuck, was charged July 6 with second-degree violation of conditions of release.

Police reported on July 6 the accused was arrested on an active arrest warrant at Waterbury Superior Court. Police reported the warrant was from an incident where the accused violated a conditions of release by making contact with the victim. The accused was released on a $1,000 non-surety bond to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on July 6.

Zeonna Small, 27, of 151 Springbrook Road Apt. D, Waterbury, was charged July 6 with second-degree threatening.

Police reported on July 6 the accused was arrested on an active arrest warrant. Police reported the warrant was from a threatening incident that was reported to Naugatuck police on June 23, 2020. Police reported the accused had threatened to destroy personal property of the victim, which included a business. The accused was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Aug. 26.

John Michael O’Shea, 21, of 23 Salem St., Naugatuck, was charged July 7 with second-degree harassment and second-degree threatening.

Police reported on July 7 at approximately 12:26 a.m. officers were dispatched to the Naugatuck Police Department for a walk-in complainant. Through the officer’s investigation, police reported, the victim was being threatened and harassed by the accused. Police reported based on the investigation and information gathered the accused was found and taken into custody for the listed charges. The accused was held on a $5,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on July 8.

Stephen King, 37, of 26 Hillcrest Ave., Naugatuck, was charged July 7 with sixth-degree larceny.

Police reported on July 7 officers were dispatched to the Rite Aid Pharmacy, 56 Rubber Ave., on a report of a shoplifting from the store. Police reported store employees advised that they observed the accused conceal merchandise totaling approximately $180 and exit the store without paying for items. The accused was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Aug. 5.

Frank E. Mills, 53, of 150 Spencer St., Naugatuck, was charged July 8 with failure to register as a sex offender.

Police reported on July 8 the accused was arrested on a failure to register arrest warrant. The accused was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on Aug. 26.

Glenn Wasilesky, 55, of 23 Dunn Ave., Naugatuck, was charged July 8 with violation of probation.

Police reported on July 8 the accused was arrested on a probation violation. The accused was released on a $15,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on Sept. 6.

Jessie Cruz, 43, of 360 High St. Apt. 1Fl., Naugatuck, was charged July 8 with third-degree assault, second-degree breach of peace and interfering with an officer/resisting.

Police reported on July 8 officers were dispatched to a residence on a domestic disturbance. Police reported the accused was intoxicated upon arrival. Police reported the accused became involved in an argument with the victim that escalated. Police reported the accused slapped and bite the victim. The accused was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on July 9.

Kyle Andrew Vellucci, 21, of 370 S Brooksvale Road, Cheshire, was charged July 9 with illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, possession of controlled substance or more than half ounce of cannabis, and possession of less than half ounce of cannabis.

Police reported on July 9 at approximately 7:01 p.m. an officer initiated a motor vehicle investigation in the area of Platts Mill Road at Route 8 South Exit 29 in Naugatuck. Through the officer’s investigation, police reported, the accused was found to be operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, and found in possession of a controlled substance. The accused was released on $500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Aug. 12.