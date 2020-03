All-Decade: Naugatuck baseball

1 of 9

Team of the Decade: 2014

Class LL quarterfinalist (deepest run since 2000), 17-7 record (best record of decade), five all-league players (most of decade)

Athlete of the Decade: Nolan Kinne

All-State (2012), All-NVL (2012), All-Division (2011), .529 average in 2012 (third-highest single-season average in program history)

C 2017 Joevanni Torres: All-State (2017), All-NVL (2017), All-Division (2015-16), .436 average in 2017

1B 2019 Zack Royka: All-NVL (2018), All-Division (2019), .403 average in 2018

2B 2014 Kyle Plasky: All-Division (2014), .377 average in 2014

3B 2012 Rich Pimental: All-Division (2011-12), .433 average in 2011

SS 2020 Derrick Jagello: All-NVL (2019), All-Division (2018)

OF 2015 Josh Aviles: All-Division (2014-15), .421 average in 2015

OF 2012 Nolan Kinne: Athlete of the Decade

OF 2019 Mike Patton: All-Division (2017-18)

P 2019 Nate Deptula: All-Division (2019), threw no-hitter in 2019

P 2017 Steve Marinaro: All-Division (2017), 1.11 ERA in 2017

UT 2017 Corey Plasky: All-NVL (2017), All-Division (2016), .356 average in 2016

Honorable Mention: Jason Bradley, John Dean, Spencer Dreher, Zack Dreher, Arber Mehmedi, Zac Mercer, Adam Neveski, Mark Nofri, Evan Pelliccia, Mike Plasky, Ricky Plasky, Adam Tavares, Matt Zahornasky.