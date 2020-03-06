All-Decade: Woodland girls swimming 

Team of the Decade: 2017
NVL champion (first in school history), fifth-place finish in Class S, four All-State and All-NVL swimmers
Athlete of the Decade: Dia Gawronski
2-time Class S champion, All-State (2016-17), NVL Top Senior (2017), All-NVL (2016-17), holds 7 of 8 individual school records
2012 Dayna Chucta: (D) Class S and NVL diving champion (2011), All-State (2010-11), All-NVL (2009-11), owns both school records
2012 Katie-Jean Hinckley: All-State (2010), All-NVL (2009-11), 4-time NVL champion, part of two relay school records
2013 Chrissy Leeper: All-NVL (2011-12), part of two relay school records
2018 Brooke Pope: All-State (2017), All-NVL (2017), NVL 100 freestyle champ (2017)
2012 Jen Tavares: All-State (2011), All-NVL (2011), NVL 100 backstroke champ (2011), owns three school records
Honorable Mention: Kyle Behrle, Brianna Christiano, Sydney Corneau, Sara Fowler, Lauren Lombardo, Tatianna Lynn, Aly Rojcov, Morgan Swift, Camille Terrell, Kayleigh Theroux, Alyssa VanAlystyne.