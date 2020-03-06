All-Decade: Woodland girls track and field 

1 of 5

Team of the Decade: 2013

NVL indoor and outdoor track champion, combined 13 All-NVL athletes (program record), 14th at Class S outdoor meet (second-best of decade)

Athlete of the Decade: Tayler Boncal

Seven-time NVL champion, seven school records (most of any Woodland female), 2012 400-meter Class M runner-up

Track 2013 Tayler Boncal: Athlete of the Decade

Track 2020 Jade Brennan: five-time NVL champion, one school record

Track 2016 Clara Drozdowski: seven-time NVL champion, one school record

Track 2014 Ashley Michie: four-time NVL champion, one school record

Track 2018 Erika Michie: eight-time NVL champion

Track 2015 Haleigh Resnick: five-time NVL champion, one school record

Track 2020 Emma Slavin: two-time NVL champion, one school record

Track 2021 Jaden Young: four-time NVL champion, two school records

Jumps 2015 Jazmyn Menzies: nine-time NVL champion, five school records

Jumps 2013 Jiye Park: five-time NVL champion, three school records

Throws 2020 Jasmine Michie: three-time NVL champion, two school records

Throws 2018 Kristen Persico: All-NVL (2018), one school record

Pole Vault 2010 Brittany Battis: two-time NVL champion, four school records

Relay 2013 4×100 relay team Boncal, Park, Ashley Michie and Steph Dumond: set school record, won NVL title, and finished third in Class M

Honorable Mention: Brittany Albright, Hailey Bernier, Audra Blewitt, Ava Capuano, Alexandra Cianciolo, Sydney Corneau, Stephanie Dumond, Lauren Lombardo, Megan Lynch, Marisa Macek, Erin Machado, Alyssa Marti, Stephanie McLean, Kelsey Mitchell, Becca Moscato, Emilie Noreika, Gianna Polletta, Chloe Poulos, Kristina Poynton, Stephanie Poynton, Ashley Riley, Abbey Rosato, Meg Sirowich, Julia Swiatek, Lisa Thrasher, Arica Watford.