All-Decade: Woodland softball

Team of the Decade: 2010
NVL champion (only title in program history), 22-4 record (best record in program history), reached Class M quarterfinals, three All-State players
Athlete of the Decade: Samantha Lee
All-State (2014), All-NVL (2014), All-Division (2013), four-year starter
C 2011 Rebecca Norton: All-NVL (2011)
1B 2015 Samantha Buzgo: All-Division (2015)
2B 2013 Brooke Leshin: All-NVL (2012)
3B 2016 Cam Caswell: All-NVL (2016), All-Division (2014-15)
SS 2014 Brianna Pacileo: All-Division (2013-14)
OF 2013 Nicole Fowler: All-NVL (2013)
OF 2019 Stephanie Krebbs: All-Division (2018-19)
OF 2016 Carla Piccolo: All-State (2015), All-NVL (2015), All-Division (2016)
P 2010 Katie Alfiere: All-State (2010), All-NVL (2009-10)
P 2014 Samantha Lee: Athlete of the Decade
UT 2018 Ivy Geloso: All-NVL (2018), All-Division (2017)
Honorable Mention: Lindsay Boland, Emily Brouillette, Kylie Bulinski, May Dawes, Maddie Hupprich, Kaitlin Lembo, Aubrey Roulanaitis, Rachel Starkey, Jen Triana, Sam White, Angie Wirsing, Emily Wirsing.