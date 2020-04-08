Athletes earn postseason honors

By Kyle Brennan, Citizen’s News
Even though some local student-athletes were unable to finish their winter seasons, that didn’t stop the Naugatuck Valley League and the Connecticut High School Coaches Association from handing out postseason awards.
The following student-athletes earned postseason recognition from the winter sports season. Awards were decided by voting among league and state coaches in team sports and by finishes at the league and state championship meets in individual sports.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
All-NVL
Sarah Macary (Naugatuck)
All-Iron Division
Kaylee Jackson (Naugatuck)
All-Copper Division
Andra Bojka (Woodland)
Gabby Mastropietro (Woodland)
BOYS BASKETBALL
All-State
Avery Hinnant (Naugatuck)
Ese Onakpoma (Naugatuck)
All-NVL
Avery Hinnant (Naugatuck)
Ese Onakpoma (Naugatuck)
All-Iron Division
Derrick Jagello (Naugatuck)
Robert Sanders (Naugatuck)
All-Copper Division
Nathaniel Smith (Woodland)
BOYS SWIMMING
All-NVL
Ryan Curtin (Woodland)
Tyler MacDowall (Woodland)
Spencer Maher (Naugatuck)
Ethan Phaneuf (Naugatuck)
Noah Scott (Woodland)
Patrick Zieba (Woodland)
BOYS INDOOR TRACK
All-NVL
Cole Barrows (Woodland)
Tyvias Dippelhofer (Naugatuck)
Cameron Jacobs (Naugatuck)
Jonathan Volpe (Naugatuck)
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
All-State
Allison Murphy (Naugatuck)
Jaden Young (Woodland)
All-NVL
Sara Alessio (Woodland)
Rebecca Benoit (Woodland)
Hailey Bernier (Woodland)
Jade Brennan (Woodland)
Rachel Huculak (Naugatuck)
Elizabeth Krooss (Naugatuck)
Julia Kropo (Naugatuck)
Tori Lawson (Naugatuck)
Jasmine Michie (Woodland)
Allison Murphy (Naugatuck)
Kylie Neretich (Naugatuck)
Chloe Poulos (Woodland)
Emma Slavin (Woodland)
Emma Sonski (Naugatuck)
Lauren Sonski (Naugatuck)
Jaden Young (Woodland)