Athletes earn postseason honors

By Kyle Brennan, Citizen’s News

Even though some local student-athletes were unable to finish their winter seasons, that didn’t stop the Naugatuck Valley League and the Connecticut High School Coaches Association from handing out postseason awards.

The following student-athletes earned postseason recognition from the winter sports season. Awards were decided by voting among league and state coaches in team sports and by finishes at the league and state championship meets in individual sports.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

All-NVL

Sarah Macary (Naugatuck)

All-Iron Division

Kaylee Jackson (Naugatuck)

All-Copper Division

Andra Bojka (Woodland)

Gabby Mastropietro (Woodland)

BOYS BASKETBALL

All-State

Avery Hinnant (Naugatuck)

Ese Onakpoma (Naugatuck)

All-NVL

Avery Hinnant (Naugatuck)

Ese Onakpoma (Naugatuck)

All-Iron Division

Derrick Jagello (Naugatuck)

Robert Sanders (Naugatuck)

All-Copper Division

Nathaniel Smith (Woodland)

BOYS SWIMMING

All-NVL

Ryan Curtin (Woodland)

Tyler MacDowall (Woodland)

Spencer Maher (Naugatuck)

Ethan Phaneuf (Naugatuck)

Noah Scott (Woodland)

Patrick Zieba (Woodland)

BOYS INDOOR TRACK

All-NVL

Cole Barrows (Woodland)

Tyvias Dippelhofer (Naugatuck)

Cameron Jacobs (Naugatuck)

Jonathan Volpe (Naugatuck)

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

All-State

Allison Murphy (Naugatuck)

Jaden Young (Woodland)

All-NVL

Sara Alessio (Woodland)

Rebecca Benoit (Woodland)

Hailey Bernier (Woodland)

Jade Brennan (Woodland)

Rachel Huculak (Naugatuck)

Elizabeth Krooss (Naugatuck)

Julia Kropo (Naugatuck)

Tori Lawson (Naugatuck)

Jasmine Michie (Woodland)

Allison Murphy (Naugatuck)

Kylie Neretich (Naugatuck)

Chloe Poulos (Woodland)

Emma Slavin (Woodland)

Emma Sonski (Naugatuck)

Lauren Sonski (Naugatuck)

Jaden Young (Woodland)