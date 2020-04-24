Borough to reopen golf course

NAUGATUCK — Hop Brook Golf Course will reopen on Monday with new, stricter rules in place meant to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the borough announced.

The state has allowed golf courses to remain open. Borough officials closed Hop Brook Golf Course March 27 after they received two complaints about people congregating in the parking lot and learned of a video shared on social media that showed clusters of people in the parking lot who weren’t practicing social distancing.

Under the new rules put in place for the golf course, golfers must have tee times to play. Golfers can sign up online at hopbrookgolf.com or call 203-720-7066 for a tee time.

There is a limit of one golfer per cart, though people who can walk the course are urged to do so. Golfers can’t touch flag sticks, and all the rakes have been removed from sand traps. The new rules also include a limit of two customers at a time in the pro shop, a limit of five people on the putting green at one time, no congregating in the parking lot, golfers must leave after their round, and people must stay six feet part at all times.

Officials said the new rules will be strictly enforced.