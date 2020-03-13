Cheer teams finish in top 10 in co-ed division at states

Kyle Brennan, Citizen’s News

NEW HAVEN — The Woodland and Naugatuck cheerleading teams finished among the top eight in the co-ed division of the Connecticut cheerleading state championships March 7 at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

Woodland, which won the Naugatuck Valley League co-ed championship earlier in the season, placed seventh with a score of 147.60 points. Naugatuck was close behind, finishing eighth with 144.30 points.

Fairfield Ludlowe won the co-ed title with 188.10 points. The only other NVL team in the division was Torrington, which placed 12th of 15 teams.

Newtown (Class LL), Daniel Hand (Class L), Wolcott and Waterford (Class M) and Holy Cross (Class S) were the all-girls division champions.

Hawks earn dance medals: At the state dance championships Feb. 29 at Hamden High, Woodland picked up a pair of top-three performances to cap the most successful season in program history.

Woodland placed second in the hip-hop division and third in the jazz division among small schools. Earlier in the season, the Hawks won their first NVL championship since the league began naming champions in 2015.