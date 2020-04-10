No decision yet on Hop Brook Golf Course

NAUGATUCK — Whether Hop Brook Golf Course will reopen remains uncertain two weeks after borough officials closed the nine-hole municipal course.

Borough officials closed the golf course March 27 after they received two complaints about people congregating in the parking lot and learned of a video shared on social media that showed clusters of people in the parking lot who weren’t practicing social distancing. Health officials are advising residents to maintain a social distance of six feet apart to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Officials previously said a decision on whether to reopen the course was expected early this month. As of Friday, no decision has been made and the course is shuttered.

Mayor N. Warren “Pete” Hess said the borough’s unified command team, which is tasked with handling COVID-19-related issues, will to discuss the matter at a meeting next week.

The course has 100 to 125 yearly members, Hop Brook golf pro Bryan Nixon said. The cost of a membership is $520 for Naugatuck residents and $420 for senior citizens. The cost of a junior summer pass for children is $175.

Golf Commission Chairman Jeremy Lennon said the commission hasn’t discussed discounting rates or possible refunds for people who bought yearly memberships.

Hop Brook opened the first weekend of March, which is historically early, following a mild winter. The first weekend attracted 100 golfers each day.

Nixon said typically the full season runs from April 1 through Nov. 30.

If the golf course is reopened, Lennon said, the commission will follow any directives issued by the unified command team.

“We’re all in it together. It’s tough not be able to have the course open right now,” Nixon said. “We’ll get through it. Hopefully, we’ll be playing soon.”